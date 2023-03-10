Chessman To Deliver 'Apology' To Social Media Influencer Following Confrontation

There's been a lot going on with Lucha Libre AAA at the moment, with some matters being serious and some little less serious. Among the non serious stories involves long-time AAA star Chessman slapping social media celebrity Adrian Marcelo at the AAA/NWA "The World is a Vampire" event last weekend, resulting in Chessman receiving a two-week suspension.

The incident raised questions on whether the whole incident was legit or a work. Now, a moment on Marcelo's "Adrian Marcelo Presents" program has even more people believing it's an angle. In a clip posted on Facebook by Roberto Figueroa, and then later reposted to Twitter by Lucha Libre vlogger "Luchablog," a segment from Marcelo's show last night featured the social media influencer having a conversation with AAA General Manager Dorian Roldan. After demanding Chessman apologize for his actions, an agreement was reached where Chessman would do so next week in Monterrey.

While it has yet to be fully confirmed if the incident between Marcelo and Chessman is a storyline, many coincidences have hinted that it could be a work. In addition to posting footage from Marcelo's show, Figueroa, who like Marcelo works with Monterrey media conglomerate Multimedios, was the one who initially captured the spat between Chessman and Marcelo at "The World is a Vampire," suggesting Multimedios, a long time media partner of AAA, is in on the angle.

It would not be surprising at all if next week's "apology" between Chessman and Marcelo leads to the two deciding to settle their differences at one of the biggest Lucha Libre shows of the year, TripleMania, which will take place in Monterrey on April 16.