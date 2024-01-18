Former AAA Star Reportedly Signs With AEW/ROH

The last two months have been busy for luchador Black Taurus. The former AAA Latin American Champion wrapped up his commitments to TNA/Impact Wrestling, then made two notable appearances in Ring of Honor and AEW, challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship on both occasions. Earlier this month, Taurus announced he would be departing AAA, his home of the last several years in Mexico, furthering speculation on whether a move to AEW/ROH could be more permanent.

As it turns out, it will be, as Luchablog reports that Taurus has secured a deal with AEW and ROH. However, he will compete in both promotions under a new name, as Taurus will be dropping both the "Black Taurus" and "Taurus" names going forward, due to "Taurus" being the intellectual property of AAA.

The situation is made murkier by Taurus owning the "Black Taurus" name, which he came up in 2016 after leaving AAA, and continued to use in the US and in the Mexican independent scene upon rejoining the promotion in 2018. Despite that, Taurus nor AEW/ROH are expected to challenge AAA on the matter, and it is believed Taurus has been preparing for the possibility of working under a new persona for some time.

It's unclear what this means for the relationship between AAA and AEW, which began back in 2019. There have been rocky periods for the partnership since, including Dragon Lee announcing he had signed a WWE contract on a late 2022 AAA show after he and his brother Dralistico defeated AEW team FTR to win the AAA World Tag Team Championships. AAA also recently reaffirmed their relationship with TNA at the latter's Hard to Kill PPV event last weekend, another potential sign of souring between the AEW and AAA.