AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Live Coverage 12/22 - International And AAA Mega Titles On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for Night Two of the Holiday Bash special on "AEW Rampage" on December 22, 2023, coming to you from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma!

Since dethroning Rey Fenix as International Champion back in October, Orange Cassidy has had a string of successful title defenses. Tonight, he will be putting his title on the line once again as he collides with his ally Rocky Romero after the latter requested a title match on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite".

Another title will also be on the line, as El Hijo del Vikingo defends the AAA Mega Championship against Black Taurus. Although this will be Taurus' first ever match in AEW, he has appeared in promotions across the world including Ring of Honor, AAA, DEFY Wrestling, GCW, House of Glory, and Impact Wrestling.

Last Saturday on "AEW Collision", Skye Blue seemingly aligned herself with TBS Champion Julia Hart after she turned her back on Abadon following their win against Jazmin Allure. Thunder Rosa returned to the ring to provide Abadon with a helping hand, leading to the announcement that Abadon and Rosa would be taking on Blue and Hart tomorrow night. Blue looks to gain some momentum heading into the match tonight as she goes one-on-one with Queen Aminata.

Speaking of "Collision", Kris Statlander joined forces with Willow Nightingale to defeat Mercedes Martinez and Diamante in a Street Fight this past Saturday. Following that, Statlander has something on her mind to share tonight. Additionally, The Hardys will be returning to action for the first time since November 29 as they square off with The Kingdom.