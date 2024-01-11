Former AAA Star Announces Free Agency, Teases CMLL Appearance

While free agency in wrestling has been a major talking point in both the United States and Japan over the past month, it's also becoming something to watch for in Mexico. Several luchadors from AAA, including former MLW luchador Aramis, have announced they have left the promotion to explore the free agent market, and now, one of the more notable members of the AAA roster is following the same path. On X Thursday morning, luchador Black Taurus announced that he was departing AAA, and is once again a free agent. Taurus thanked AAA and stated he would continue his career in both the United States and Mexico, including teasing appearing with AAA's rival promotion, CMLL.

Esta foto es vieja pero es la que encontré en estos momentos . Just to thank AAA and that from now on I will be an independent agent. black taurus continues his career in the USA and Mexico as a free agent and why not maybe see cmll?😏 pic.twitter.com/pHikthcmKJ — Taurus (@Taurusoriginal) January 11, 2024

The 36-year-old luchador is no stranger to CMLL, having worked for the promotion from 2008 to 2011 under the name Semental. Taurus joined AAA in August 2011 as Semental, initially as a member of the CMLL invader table El Consejo. After leaving the group, he joined Los Inferno Rockers stable the name Machine Rocker, before taking on the Black Taurus, initially Black Tauro, moniker in 2013. After departing in 2016, Taurus returned to AAA two years later. He remained an upper midcard staple the rest of his tenure, winning the AAA Latin American Championship and the AAA World Trios Championships as a member of Los Mercenarios

Outside of Mexico, Taurus initially gained notoriety working for Impact Wrestling, beginning with a handful of matches in 2019 and 2020 before becoming a semi-regular member of the roster in 2021. Most recently, Taurus has been seen in AEW and Ring of Honor, where he twice challenged El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. Taurus received raves for his performance in each match, leading to some speculation he could receive a contract offer from AEW.