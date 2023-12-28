Tony Schiavone Names His Favorite Matches From ROH Final Battle 2023

ROH recently held it's final pay-per-view of 2023, aptly titled Final Battle. On his "What Happened When?" podcast, Tony Schiavone looked back at the event and gave his take on what seems to have been his favorite match of the night.

Despite not being the main event, El Hijo del Vikingo and Black Taurus have been praised online for their heated clash during Final Battle. The bout notably caught Schiavone's attention as well, and he also brought attention to the lengths both men went. "It was one of those matches about three-quarters a way through it, I'm thinking 'One of these kids are gonna die tonight.' 'Cause they just put their bodies on the line." Additionally, he caught up with Vikingo afterward and pointed out that the star quickly walked off the pain from the match. "Vikingo comes back and he's hurting man, he sits there and the doctors tend to him and then he takes a few breaths and says 'I'm okay.' And he walks away and I'm thinking: 'Geez, it's a freaking miracle.'" Schiavone also praised Taurus and pointed out how the star doesn't let his size stop him from doing amazing things. In conclusion, he gave their match five stars.

Schiavone also touched on the perception that some fans believe that ROH only has throwaway matches, and while he understands that people see the promotion as lesser without a television deal, he believes ROH has delivered with pay-per-views, also praising Athena vs. Billie Starkz and the ROH World TV Title contest. Interestingly, he also revealed that his interview with Orange Cassidy and Bryan Keith was his personal ROH debut.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit "What Happened When?" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.