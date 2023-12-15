AAA And AEW Star El Hijo Del Vikingo Announced For Upcoming TNA Wrestling Show

Impact Wrestling, which will be known as TNA Wrestling again in the new year, has announced that El Hijo del Vikingo will be returning to the promotion for two upcoming shows. The reigning AAA Mega Champion, who has made several appearances for AEW this year, will be at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 13, 2024, as well as the "Snake Eyes" television tapings the following night. Both shows will take place at the Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vikingo's most recent appearance for the company came in November for the "Impact Wrestling: Ultra Clash" tapings. That night, the Mexican sensation successfully teamed up with the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) against Trey Miguel and Los Vipers (Abismo Negro Jr. and Latigo). He first debuted for the promotion in 2018.

Notably, the Hard to Kill event will be the promotion's first pay-per-view back under the TNA umbrella. After several years of being known as Impact, Scott D'Amore announced at Bound for Glory that the organization would be reverting to its original TNA name. Two matches have currently been announced for Hard to Kill, including Shelley defending the TNA World Championship against Moose (Moose is cashing in his Feast or Fired contract) and Trinity putting the TNA Knockouts World Championship on the line against Jordynne Grace (Grace is cashing in her Call Your Shot contract). More matches are set to be announced in the coming weeks.