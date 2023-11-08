Conflicting Statements Regarding The MLW Status Of Luchadors Arez & Aramis

To say it's been a bit of a rocky road for MLW in recent weeks would be an understatement. Since mid-October, several MLW stars have reportedly asked for their release, with some, like Lance Anoa'i and Juicy Finau, being granted it, while others like former MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, are still waiting. But none of those situations can quite compare to one involving two luchadors, who have been waiting for a release that they apparently already received.

Today, luchador and one-half of the AAA World Tag Team Champions Arez took to X with a statement, in Spanish and English, requesting his release from MLW. As noted in the statement, this was now the second time Arez was requesting his release from the promotion, having previously done so six months ago, only to be rejected.

Shortly after his statement, MLW responded, revealing that Arez, along with fellow AAA luchador Aramis, had been released from MLW when requested six months ago. The promotion then further claimed that AAA had co-signed their MLW deals with them, and was then supposed to inform Arez and Aramis they had secured their release, with MLW believing AAA had not done so.