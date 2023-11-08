Conflicting Statements Regarding The MLW Status Of Luchadors Arez & Aramis
To say it's been a bit of a rocky road for MLW in recent weeks would be an understatement. Since mid-October, several MLW stars have reportedly asked for their release, with some, like Lance Anoa'i and Juicy Finau, being granted it, while others like former MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, are still waiting. But none of those situations can quite compare to one involving two luchadors, who have been waiting for a release that they apparently already received.
Today, luchador and one-half of the AAA World Tag Team Champions Arez took to X with a statement, in Spanish and English, requesting his release from MLW. As noted in the statement, this was now the second time Arez was requesting his release from the promotion, having previously done so six months ago, only to be rejected.
In English...@MLW @courtbauer pic.twitter.com/ArkzoKGQve
— King Strange (@ArezStrange) November 8, 2023
Shortly after his statement, MLW responded, revealing that Arez, along with fellow AAA luchador Aramis, had been released from MLW when requested six months ago. The promotion then further claimed that AAA had co-signed their MLW deals with them, and was then supposed to inform Arez and Aramis they had secured their release, with MLW believing AAA had not done so.
MLW notified AAA in May that both Arez and Aramis were released from the MLW contracts as AAA is a co-signee on both contracts.
AAA confirmed they would relay this to talent at that time. Evidently they did not.
We wish Aramis and Arez the best with the future.
— MLW (@MLW) November 8, 2023
Arez And Aramis Confirmed To Be Free Agents
Fightful Select reports that AAA booker Konnan "had acknowledged" to MLW that he would let Arez and Aramis know they were released, and that MLW hadn't heard anything regarding the matter since then. Those in MLW believe AAA either didn't inform the luchadors of their release or didn't authorize it themselves, though it's unclear why AAA would do so.
The situation has been made murkier by the recent developments in AAA and MLW's relationship, with the two promotions parting ways after working together since 2018. MLW has since begun a working relationship with AAA's rival promotion, CMLL, and as a result, has decided to not feature AAA talent going forward.
Despite the confusion, it was confirmed both Arez and Aramis are free agents, and are free to wrestle wherever they please. While Arez has yet to respond to the developments, Aramis would post on X thanking MLW for the opportunity and expressing excitement for the future.
We have been free agents but did not know. Thanks MLW and Court for everything.
Now lets keep working for what future holds. 🔥 https://t.co/KeJs2lEaQp
— Aramis Luchador (@AramisLuchador) November 8, 2023