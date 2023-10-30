Samoan Swat Team, Former MLW Tag Team Champions, Have Reportedly Been Released

It appears that Alex Hammerstone isn't the only Major League Wrestling star to ask for his release — both Lance Anoa'i and Juicy Finau revealed on Sunday night on X (previously known as Twitter) that they were granted their releases. Their last match for MLW was back on July 8, at MLW Never Say Never, where they lost the MLW World Tag Team Titles to AKIRA and Rickey Shane Page.

Anoa'i wrote, "As Of TODAY! I have been granted my @MLW Release! I wanna thank MLW! Wanna give a big shout out to my USOs @JuicyFinau and @SAMOANWEREWOLF Thank you for everything! Love you guys! #SST." Meanwhile Finau tweeted, "As of today I've been released from @MLW Just want to thank everyone I've crossed paths with while I was there. Extremely thankful to MLW for the opportunities! Especially wanna thank my brothers @SAMOANWEREWOLF & @lanceanoai IM NOW A FREE AGENT."

During their time in MLW, Anoa'i and Finau were part of the Samoan Swat Team with Anoa'i's cousin, former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. The only titles they held in the company, as mentioned earlier, were the MLW Tag Team Titles, holding them for a total of 182 days. Since Anoa'i has been absent from MLW, he's been busy wrestling in Pro Wrestling NOAH, while Finau has worked at a series of indie events.

Anoa'i made his pro wrestling debut in 2010, while Finau began his pro wrestling career in 2019. It's worth mentioning that Anoa'i's father is former WWF Tag Team Champion Samu who's best known for tagging with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi as the Headshrinkers. Anoa'i also has a few WWE matches under his belt — the latest was in 2019, in a match against none other than Shane McMahon.