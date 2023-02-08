Samu Hopes This Anoa'i Family Member Joins The Bloodline

Much like the star of "Zoolander" and "Zoolander 2" Hansel, The Bloodline stable of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are so hot right now. In addition to their long reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, the group is in the middle of a highly acclaimed storyline with Sami Zayn, who will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title at Elimination Chamber. All in all, it's good to be The Bloodline.

Not surprisingly, Samu agrees that things are going well for his nephews, which he revealed on the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast. There is one thing he would like to see added to the stable: his son, Lance Anoa'i.

"I'm just proud to be able to watch these kids do their thing," Samu said. "I'm hoping one day they'll smarten up and put my on in there too, Lance. He's been busting his ass, he's been in the ring since he was five years old. Everyone's got their turn. He's still in the shadows, waiting for his turn."

While the 30-year-old Anoa'i may not have made it to WWE yet, save for a one off match with Shane McMahon, things are still going pretty well for him. Alongside Samoan Swat Team partner Juicy Finau, Anoa'i is currently one half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions, having defeated Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka to win the belts. Anoa'i is also in the midst of his own long title reign, having held the WXW Ultimate Hybrid Championship for over a year and a half.

