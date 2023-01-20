Lance Anoa'i Weighs In On Potential The Rock Vs Roman Reigns Match

Plans for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns facing off at WWE WrestleMania 39 have reportedly been put on ice, but that hasn't stopped people from hoping it will happen. According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Johnson indicated to WWE that he will not have the time to properly prepare for the epic showdown.

The report didn't stop another Anoa'i family member from continuing the speculation. During an exclusive interview with AdFreeShows.com, Lance Anoa'i, son of Samu, spoke about the would-be bloodline clash and stated that everyone, including the family, wants to see it.

"To me, Roman Reigns is on a whole nother level," Lance Anoa'i said. "I think he's above The Rock, I think he's one of – I believe he's the best WWE superstar in almost history. He stepped up his game, he went from the doubters, everybody booing him and he took that and grew. Now he's the top dog, he's the high chief and we all acknowledge him. His promos, between him and the family, especially when him and Jey [Uso] were feuding, every time I watched them it just brought goosebumps [to me]. And now with The Rock in talk, man, everybody is going to see who's the head of the table in the family now ... if it happens. That's a big if. I heard The Rock in an interview say he's the head of the table and I heard Roman Reigns is the head of the table. I'll be watching."

Those hanging on to the hope of The Rock being involved in Mania will likely be glued to Monday's "Raw is XXX" special, with WWE planning an "acknowledgment ceremony" honoring Reigns. Among the members of the Anoa'i family confirmed to appear are Rikishi, Samu, Afa, and Reigns' father Sika.