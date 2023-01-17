WWE HOFers Reportedly Set For The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony

WWE Hall Famers The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) are reportedly going to be at the January 23 episode of "WWE Raw," for The Bloodline's "acknowledgment ceremony," according to PWInsider.

Daily Item has reported that Samula "Samu" Anoa'i and Rikishi will also be making their WWE returns for the ceremony. Rikishi is the father of Solo Sikoa and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The Bloodline segment was announced on the January 16 edition of "Raw." Not only will it be "acknowledging" the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but The Usos promised that "every generation of The Bloodline" is going to be represented.

A few days after The Bloodline's "acknowledgment ceremony," Reigns is going to be busy at the Royal Rumble. The WWE premium live event is set for January 28 and Reigns will be defending his championship against Kevin Owens.

Next week's episode isn't just for Reigns and The Bloodline, but it's also the 30th-anniversary celebration for "Raw." The show will be taking place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Other legends that are expected to be at the event include WWE Hall of Famers Kane, Ric Flair, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, the Undertaker, Kurt Angle, The Bella Twins, Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, Shawn Michaels, and Teddy Long.

Matches set for "Raw is XXX" include a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley. The Usos will be defending the "Raw" Tag Team Titles against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Plus, Austin Theory will be defending the WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley.