'Every Generation Of The Bloodline' Promised For 'Raw Is XXX'

Jimmy and Jey Uso alongside Solo Sikoa opened up this week's "WWE Raw" with a lofty promise. In addition to their defense of the "Raw" Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day, the Usos will be appearing with the rest of The Bloodline for an "acknowledgment ceremony" for "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. More interesting, the Usos promised "every generation of The Bloodline" would be present for next week's "Raw is XXX" anniversary special.

"Every generation" of The Bloodline contains many figures across wrestling history ranging from the late former champion Yokozuna to WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi to fourth-generation "NXT" star Ava Raine, and undoubtedly the most famous member of the family, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

With the long-standing rumors surrounding Johnson's possible return to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, a return during the "Raw" anniversary special to set up a program isn't the most insane idea out there.

Also announced for "Raw is XXX," will be The Usos' defense of the "Raw" Tag Team Championship separately from the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship. The Usos will be defending against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The faction won a Tag Team Turmoil match on the January 9 episode of "Raw" to become the number one contender.

The Bloodline's segment on "Raw is XXX" will also come right in the midst of the lead-up to Reigns' defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble premium live event on January 28.