New Top Contenders Emerge As WWE Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Titles

WWE has created new contenders for The Usos on "WWE Raw" this week as The Judgment Day ended up winning a tag team turmoil match to earn a future shot at the gold. However, WWE interestingly promoted the match as one that would lead to a shot at the "Raw" Tag Team Championship specifically, rather than saying the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, which raised some eyebrows.

Ever since The Usos unified the titles at the Money In The Bank premium live event last July they have been defending them both whenever they have been put in that predicament, most recently against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on "WWE SmackDown" last week. However, Adam Pearce was very clear in his wording about only the red brand titles being put on the line whenever the eventual tag team match happens.

Of course, this could have been an accident, but it has led to speculation that WWE might be splitting the titles once again, especially with WrestleMania season right around the corner.

It is currently unknown when the title match will be going down, but The Judgment Day will be the ones involved after they ran through four different teams to win the turmoil. Initially starting against The O.C., Finn Balor and Damian Priest then went on to defeat Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander as well as the Alpha Academy. However, that is when Balor's night ended as he began selling his ribs. This led to Dominik Mysterio replacing him for the final match, where he got the decisive pinfall to beat The Street Profits, even though his feet were on the ropes.