WWE Raw Live Coverage (01/09) - We Hear From Alexa Bliss And Austin Theory, Becky Lynch Appears, And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on January 9, 2023, coming to you live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama!

Alexa Bliss earned herself an opportunity at the "Raw" Women's Championship after winning a pair of matches a few weeks ago and the match came to fruition last week when she took on titleholder Bianca Belair. However, the match ultimately ended with a disqualification after a pair of individuals in Uncle Howdy masks and a glitch with the Titan Tron caused some sort of reaction in Bliss and subsequently led to her launching a vicious attack on both Belair and the referee. Belair was stretchered out of the arena after Bliss sent her into the ring post and delivered a DDT to her on the ring steps. Tonight, she will be explaining her actions and explaining what led her to do what she did. Bliss and Belair were friends throughout the summer, but their alliance was instantaneously stopped after Bliss hit Belair with a vase during a backstage interview a couple of weeks ago. What will Bliss have to say?

United States Champion Austin Theory will be laying out what's next for him tonight following his successful title defense last week against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The match between the pair came to a close after Theory hit Rollins with a low-blow while the referee was distracted and followed it up with A-Town Down. Rollins has been out for vengeance since Theory dethroned him as titleholder at "Survivor Series: WarGames" and the pair have come to blows on multiple occasions. What does Theory have in mind for 2023?

Additionally, Belair, Rollins, "The Man" Becky Lynch, Damage CTRL leader Bayley, and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will be appearing on tonight's show, as per WWE's event page.