Finn Balor Says This Moment Is When The Judgment Day Started Catching On

When The Judgement Day first debuted in WWE after Wrestlemania 38, it seemed Edge was building his own Ministry of Darkness. With Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley by his side, "The Rated-R Superstar" had a clear vision for this imposing faction to dominate the future of the business and do so in his image.

However, when Finn Balor joined the group in June 2022, the students usurped their teacher and banished him from his own creation in brutal fashion. Now, this faction rules over "WWE Raw" as they face off with Balor's former running mates, The O.C.

According to Balor, the moment that cemented Judgement Day's spot as a headlining act came at WWE Clash at the Castle when Dominik Mysterio joined their ranks. While speaking with BT Sport ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, the former Bullet Club leader said that the Premium Live Event in Wales was the moment when it all came together. "The build-up to that match especially, but Clash at the Castle when we were all laughing," said the former Universal Champion. "When it was me, Rhea, and Damien all laughing at Rey [Mysterio] having just been kicked in the balls by his son."

Balor went on to say that his experience with the group has been completely different than what he had expected. "I feel it's far exceeded anything that people had expected and I'm really enjoying it," he continued. "And if people aren't enjoying it, it doesn't bother me, because I am."

The plan for the faction was originally meant to be very different, but as is the case in WWE, they changed. However, the changes worked out for the better, for both Balor and The Judgment Day.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "BT Sport" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.