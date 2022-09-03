Finn Balor Lists Several Top WWE Names He'd Consider As New The Judgment Day Members

Finn Balor became the newest member of The Judgment Day stable alongside Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley on the night the group kicked out its founder, 11-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The dark-themed group has stated that they do not have a leader following the removal of Edge. Despite kicking one man out, the former Universal Champion, Balor, does not seem against adding new members moving forward, including some rather big names.

"I had thought of a couple people," Balor said appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin." "I love WALTER, but he's doing his own thing. Oh, sorry, Gunther. Tommaso Ciampa is doing his thing with Miz. So that's off the, off the table. Maybe AJ [Styles] ... We haven't essentially fallen out we're just not on the same page right now, but that could be interesting, bringing AJ in. His work as a heel is, pardon the pun, but phenomenal, right?" Balor discussed possibly adding a former multi-time World Champion to the group. "We could go and find someone new and a fresh face from NXT ... I'd love Brock in the Judgement Day."

Alongside The Judgment Day, Balor is currently embroiled in feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Edge, the man the group turned on. This past Monday on "Monday Night Raw," Edge took on Priest in the Hall of Famer's first match in his Toronto hometown since 2011, and won, defeating Priest after a Canadian Destroyer and a Spear. Following the match, however, the trio would not take the loss well as they attacked Edge until Edge's real-life wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix came into the ring to make the save.

