The Judgment Day may no longer be under the auspices of Edge, but Damian Priest is excited for the group’s future. In a new conversation with Phil Strum of “USA Today,” Priest shared his input on the “new feel” faction.

“Yeah, this whole thing has been super cool,” Priest said. “Being a focal point of the show is never a bad thing, right? So I’ve enjoyed it a lot. I’ve got to spend some time alongside Edge.”

It was revealed back on the June 6 “WWE Raw” that Finn Balor would be the newest member of The Judgement Day, but an exit was planned for Edge as the group stabbed him in the back and kicked him out of the group. Priest previously talked about how excited he was to grow and learn with the “Rated R Superstar,” but the new version of The Judgement Day presents plenty of intriguing possibilities.

“I learned from him and now like you said, the group has transitioned into an all-equal state, I’m looking forward to it,” Priest said. “Rhea, myself, and Finn, we have good chemistry and we get along really well, and we talk on ideas and whatnot, everything just flows. We’re all on the same page, so this is gonna be good. This is going to work out really well for us.”

There was no sign of The Judgement Day on last week’s “Raw,” when it was announced that Rhea Ripley would be unable to challenge Bianca Belair for the “Raw” Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank due to injury. The group did appear in a tag match on WWE Main Event. Edge has not been seen since being attacked on the June 6 episode. It was reported that Edge didn’t agree with the planned direction of the group as WWE wanted to take the faction down a more “supernatural route.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]