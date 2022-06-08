As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been moved to the babyface side of the “Raw” roster.

The change comes after he was kicked out of The Judgement Day. Finn Balor joined the group yesterday on “Raw” and then Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest attacked Edge. Edge was taken away from ringside to the backstage area on a stretcher.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the reason for Edge leaving the group has to do with the direction that WWE wanted to take with it.

In the report, Fightul was told that WWE had mentioned that they wanted to take Judgement Day into more of a “supernatural route,” which Edge was said to have been opposed to.

Edge leaving the stable emerged in the afternoon hours ahead of “Raw.” The pitch of Balor becoming a member and turning heel was days before “Hell in the Cell,” and there was no mention at that point of Edge leaving the stable.

At Sunday’s “Hell in the Cell,” Judgement Day had defeated Styles, Balor, and Liv Morgan.

The Judgement Day was formed by Edge after Damian Priest helped him defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley would later join the group at WrestleMania Backlash.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts