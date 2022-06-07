Edge is out of The Judgement Day and reportedly undergoing an abrupt character change. PWInsider reports that he has officially been moved to the “babyface” side of the internal “Raw” roster. This comes after he was ousted from The Judgement Day during Monday night’s episode.

The sudden shift in alignment for Edge could be in response to the injury suffered by Cody Rhodes this past Friday. Rhodes is, of course, sidelined with a torn right pectoral tendon that was on full display at WWE Hell In A Cell and on “Raw.” WWE announced Monday that Rhodes is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday and his recovery is expected to take up to six months.

A segment on last night’s “Raw” was promoted as The Judgement Day adding a new member to its ranks. Edge then introduced Finn Balor as the new addition to the faction. Balor was pinned at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell, as The Judgement Day won a mixed tag team match over he, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan.

Despite the battle the night before, Balor accepted the invitation to join Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in the group, but in an expected twist, the trio then attacked Edge. Priest put Edge through the announce table at ringside as Balor continued the assault on him in the ring. Priest then finished Balor off with a “Con-chair-to” before Edge was taken away from ringside to the backstage area on a stretcher.

Later in the show, Ripley won a “Fatal Four-Way” match over Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan. The win gives Ripley a title shot against “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank event on Saturday, July 2.

Balor and Priest later taunted Edge on social media, however, Edge has yet to comment on the attack.

Edge formed The Judgement Day after Priest helped him defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. Ripley revealed herself as part of the group when she helped Edge score another win over Styles at WrestleMania Backlash.

