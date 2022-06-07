As noted earlier, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley betrayed WWE Hall of Famer Edge on Monday’s “WWE Raw” to start a new chapter for The Judgment Day faction.

The segment began with Edge introducing Balor, a former foe of the faction, as the newest member of The Judgment Day. Balor would then explain his reasons for joining the group, claiming that he had spoken to Priest and Ripley following his team’s loss to Judgment Day at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event. Balor also emphasized he was tired of being someone he was not.

Priest then grabbed the microphone and said it was time for the group to take the next step, but that required getting rid of Edge. Priest, Balor and Ripley then laid a beatdown on the HOF’er, powerbombing him through the announcer’s table, giving him a Glasgow Grimace with a broken chair leg, and finally nailing him with a Con-Chair-To.

Balor and Priest later took to Twitter to explain their actions, as seen below.

Ripley has yet to comment on the Edge betrayal, though she has been trending since winning the Fatal Four Way main event on “Raw” to become the No. 1 contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Ripley vs. Belair is now official for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

It appears the betrayal angle on “Raw” was done to write Edge off WWE TV for the time being, though that hasn’t been confirmed yet. The Hall of Famer reportedly has a limited schedule on his WWE contract and has recently wrestled in three consecutive premium live events – WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash and Sunday’s Hell in a Cell. Edge could potentially return in time for the July 30 SummerSlam event in Nashville to get his revenge on Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

