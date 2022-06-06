The fallout from “Hell in a Cell” will play out on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”.

Bianca Belair is still the “Raw” Women’s Champion coming out of Sunday’s event. She pinned Asuka to win the “Triple Threat” title match that also included Becky Lynch.

The other title match on Sunday night saw Theory retain the WWE United States Championship. He defeated Mustafa Ali in Ali’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Bobby Lashley scored a win at “Hell in a Cell”. He won a handicap match against MVP and Omos when he forced MVP to tap out to the Hurt Lock. Lashley indicated after the match that he has his sights set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, currently held by Roman Reigns.

Former WWE Divas Champion Maryse is set to return to WWE programming on tonight’s “Raw”. She and The Miz are promoting the Season 3 premiere of their reality TV series “Miz and Mrs”. The show will air on Monday nights at 11 PM ET, and immediately following “Raw”.

Maryse is a former two-time WWE Divas Champion. She won the title in 2008 and held it for more than 200 days. Her second reign came in 2010. Her last match was at the “Royal Rumble” event in January when she and The Miz lost to Beth Phoenix and Edge.

The Miz is not currently involved in any storylines on “Raw”. During last week’s episode, he hosted a segment of “Miz TV” with the Street Profits that served as little more than a promotion for Sunday’s “Hell in a Cell” event.

The segment was interrupted by then-24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, who was then pinned by Tamina for the title. Tamina lost the title seconds later when she was pinned by Akira Tozawa.

As of Monday morning, the following line-up is being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”:

Maryse returns

