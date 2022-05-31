A former WWE Divas Champion will be making her return to WWE television on next week’s “Raw”.

It was announced during an episode of Miz TV tonight that Maryse will return to WWE next Monday to celebrate the “Miz and Mrs.” Season 3 premiere. As noted, the show will now air on Monday nights after WWE RAW goes off the air at 11 pm ET. The new episodes follow The Miz joining “Dancing With The Stars”, the couple celebrating their anniversary, having a pregnancy scare, getting their mothers into dating, and more.

Maryse returned to action in a mixed-gender tag team match at this year’s “Royal Rumble” when she teamed with The Miz against Edge and Beth Phoenix. It’s likely that some of the segments filmed during this time, including their wedding celebration on WWE “Raw”, will be featured on the third season of the hit “Miz & Mrs.” reality series

Maryse first started her WWE career as a contestant on the 2006 WWE Divas Search, which was ultimately won by Layla that year. She was the winner of the Divas Championship tournament in 2010 and went on to hold that title twice before taking a break from active competition to start her family.

