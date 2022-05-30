Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “WWE Raw” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

As of early Monday afternoon, three matches were being promoted for tonight’s show:

“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura (*If Riddle and Nakamura win they get a title shot)

Lacey Evans vs. TBA

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

Please share coverage of today’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]