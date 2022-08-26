Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion

Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.

"We'll have to see," WWE Hall of Famer Phoenix said while on "Busted Open." "With wrestling it's like, I take it one day at a time. Everything changes, anything can happen ... That's a young lady that I have loved watching grow and I have loved watching flourish and thrive ... She's standing out and stepping up like she deserves and I'm not really happy about the ball shot. Like, I want to say nice things, but that really p***ed me off."

Ripley, along with fellow The Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been feuding with Edge and the Mysterios for a few months now, dating back to when The Judgment Day turned on Edge, who was the founder of the group. Edge defeated Priest in the main event of the August 22 edition of "Raw," and following the match, the group attacked Edge, with Ripley nailing Edge with a low blow, allowing Balor to hit a Coup de Grace. The 25-year-old won the "Raw" Women's Championship by defeating Asuka on night two of WrestleMania 37 in 2021. With this win, Ripley became the first woman in history to win the "Raw," "NXT," and "NXT UK" Women's Championships.

