- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and how she has her sights on the RAW Women's Title after Tuesday's big win over Asuka. As noted, there is talk of having Flair put her title on the line in the WrestleMania 35 main event with Becky Lynch and red brand champion Ronda Rousey, who will be defending.

- WWE is planning on returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City later this year, according to PWInsider. They recently locked in Monday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 10 for back-to-back RAW and SmackDown tapings at the legendary arena. WWE last ran MSG in December 2018 for the annual post-Christmas live event. These will be the first WWE TV tapings at MSG since a live RAW on November 16, 2009.

- WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya have been training at the Jacobs - Prichard Wrestling Academy in Knox County, Tennessee this week as they prepare for the WrestleMania 35 Fatal 4 Way with The IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. This is the new wrestling school owned by "Kane" Glenn Jacobs and Dr. Tom Prichard.

As seen in the photos below, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was there as his wife trained for her return to the ring. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival were also there to help.

Thank you @EdgeRatedR for hitting the ring with us today and allowing us to learn from YOU! Such an amazing experience... Beyond grateful?? @TheBethPhoenix #roadtowrestlemania pic.twitter.com/9jmU7xJO3u — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 27, 2019

This picture is so special!!! I love my Canadians...and @EdgeRatedR and I have never gotten to work together on anything in wrestling. It was so cool to hear his mind at work! https://t.co/p2fGhWY1NG — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 28, 2019

What a great time seeing and coaching Nattie and Beth for WM 35! Thanks for picking JPWA! Best of luck ladies! https://t.co/6dACsjiE98 — Tom Prichard (@drtomprichard) March 27, 2019