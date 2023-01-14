New Tournament Hints At WWE Splitting Undisputed Tag Titles

A few nights after crowning The Judgment Day as #1 contenders for the "Raw" Tag Team Championship, WWE announced a new tournament to crown top challengers for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship. As such, it was again teased that WWE had plans to split up the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, currently held by The Usos, who unified the two titles with a victory over RK-Bro in May 2022.

The tourney kicks off on next week's blue brand show with a first-round match between The Banger Bros. (Drew McIntyre & Sheamus) and The Viking Raiders. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, The Banger Bros. initially demanded a match against The Raiders for attacking them after "SmackDown" went off the air last week. Pearce then revealed to The Banger Bros. the details of the tourney and their first-round opponents. A confident Sheamus brushed off The Raiders as serious threats while promising fans a series of "banger after banger after banger" in the upcoming tourney.

Earlier in the show, The Viking Raiders sent a message to The Banger Bros through a vignette, telling McIntyre & Sheamus that "suffering awaits" them next week.

WWE has yet to announce further details of the tourney, or the other teams vying to become #1 contenders for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship.

Besides Banger Bros vs. The Viking Raiders, WWE has announced a contract signing segment between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens for next week's show. WWE is also teasing a fallout from the backstage brawl between "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville on this week's show.