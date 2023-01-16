WWE Raw Live Coverage (01/16) - Six-Way Number One Contender's Elimination Match, Judgment Day Vs. Alpha Academy And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on January 16, 2023, coming to you live from the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio!

Following his shocking return from suspension last week after interrupting an exchange of words between United States Champion Austin Theory and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Bobby Lashley will be addressing the WWE Universe. "The All Mighty" was suspended last month after attacking a referee when he failed to defeat Rollins to become the number one contender to Theory's title. Rollins isn't the only person Lashley has unresolved issues with, as tensions between him and Theory have been building over the past few months. Lashley's night doesn't end there however, as he will also be competing in a Six-Way Elimination Match to determine who will be taking on Theory in a title match during "Raw" 30 next week against Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Miz and Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Speaking of Judgment Day, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will be squaring off with Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in tag team action. Judgment Day became the new number one contenders to the "Raw" Tag Team Championship after defeating Alpha Academy, The O.C., Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and The Street Profits in a Tag Team Turmoil Match. Which team will come out on top?

Additionally, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, "The Man" Becky Lynch, and Damage CTRL's Bayley are all scheduled to appear on tonight's show, as per WWE's event page.