ROH Final Battle 2023 Preview: Full & Final Card

Tonight marks the 22nd annual ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, and there are a whopping nine matches set to take place throughout the night. With a main event that's been building for months, as well as some high-octane tag and singles bouts on the undercard, fans are sure to be in for a thrilling evening.

The main event will pit ROH Women's World Champion Athena against her former "minion-in-training," Billie Starkz. Athena won the title at last year's Final Battle and has embarked on a dominating run since. Starkz, along with backstage interviewer Lexi Nair, began accompanying Athena months ago, training to become her minions. Last month, Athena announced that both women had "graduated" from their training, but named Nair the "valedictorian," causing Starkz to seek a shot at Athena's title. Nair will serve as the special guest ring announcer for the bout.

Last year's Final Battle also saw the highly acclaimed third match between FTR and the Briscoe Brothers, which would turn out to be Jay's final match before his death earlier this year. ROH owner Tony Khan and the performers involved are looking to pay tribute to Briscoe tonight, with the card including one match specifically meant to honor the late wrestler. Jay's brother Mark will team with FTR to take on Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club.