Jay Briscoe Tribute Match Featuring Top AEW Talent Announced For ROH Final Battle PPV

The upcoming ROH Final Battle event has received a major boost, with some of the biggest stars from AEW confirmed to compete on Friday, December 15. While the ticket sales for the show have been disappointing, a number of long-term storylines will culminate in Texas, including in the ROH Women's World Championship bout between Athena and Billie Starkz, as well as an "I Quit" Match between Ethan Page and Tony Nese.

However, the latest addition to the Final Battle card will add some much-needed star-power, with the Blackpool Combat Club set to take on the team of Mark Briscoe and FTR, with the bout acting as a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe — one year after his epic final match for the promotion. During the most recent episode of ROH, Bryan Danielson laid down the gauntlet to Briscoe, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, with company president Tony Khan officially confirming a "Fight Without Honor" match via social media. Following the official announcement, Harwood took to "X" and explained the importance of not only honoring his close friend Jay, but also fighting on his behalf against the fearsome trio of Danielson, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

I feel safe to say, Cash & I became very close to Jay & Mark. I feel safe to say Jay LOVED his family more than anything. I feel safe to say Mark & Jay considered us family. I feel safe to say, if you ever threatened Jay's family, he would've fought you. This won't be a match... https://t.co/8Cz5KaYPZj — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 8, 2023

With this special attraction added, the Final Battle 2023 card currently includes the aforementioned matches pitting Athena vs Starkz and Page vs Nese, the six-man tribute to Jay Briscoe, and a showdown between Keith Lee and Shane Taylor. So far, there's no indication the ROH World Championship will be defended at Final Battle, as titleholder Eddie Kingston is busy participating in the Continental Classic tournament on AEW programming, which will end with the title being unified with Kingston's NJPW Strong Openweight Title and the newly created AEW Continental Title as a new Triple Crown Championship.