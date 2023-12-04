ROH Reportedly Struggling To Shift Tickets For Final Battle 2023

AEW Worlds End may be the biggest wrestling event on Tony Khan's calendar in December, but it's not the only one. His other promotion, Ring of Honor, is set to hold its marquee event, Final Battle, in Garland, Texas, in a little more than ten days, airing exclusively on HonorClub. And so far, it appears fans aren't viewing Final Battle as a big deal.

WrestleTix reports that, as of this past Friday, Final Battle has yet to cross the 1,000 tickets sold threshold, with the event only selling 996 tickets. The news doesn't get much better, as the event is currently set up to hold 3,722 fans, meaning that 2,726 tickets remain available for purchase.

ROH Final Battle

Fri Dec 15 2023 18:00:00 GMT-0500

Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX Available Tickets => 2,726

Current Setup => 3,722

Tickets Distributed => 996 +64 since the last week's update. pic.twitter.com/Xq0v9DE9yM — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 1, 2023

Should ticket sales continue at this current pace, this year's Final Battle would be well down from last year, though that event itself only drew 2,700 tickets at Arlington, Texas' College Park Center. Final Battle 2023 will be the third show under Khan's umbrella to take place in Texas that week, with "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" airing out of the College Park Center, while "Collision" will take place out of the Curtis Cullwell Center, the same arena Final Battle is booked for.

Only three matches have been announced for Final Battle so far, including Athena defending the ROH Women's World Championship against former protege Billie Starkz, Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor, and a Six-Way Survival of the Fittest match to determine a new ROH TV Champion. It's unknown if either the ROH Tag Team or ROH World Championships will be defended, as both ROH Tag Champs, MJF and Adam Cole, are dealing with injuries, while ROH Champion Eddie Kingston has put his title up in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament.