Ring Of Honor Announces Date And Location Of 2023 Final Battle PPV

ROH's final pay-per-view of the year, Final Battle, will emanate from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on December 15, the company announced Wednesday. While no matches have yet to be confirmed, the poster features the likes of ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston, ROH Women's World Champion Athena, ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, and ROH World Six-Man Champions, The Elite.

Interestingly, the poster also includes AEW World Champion MJF, who also currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Championship alongside the injured Adam Cole. Due to Cole's injury, MJF defended the titles by himself against The Righteous, and could presumably do so again at Final Battle. Some of the active tag teams on the ROH roster include The Boys and Gates of Agony, besides others such as Light Camera Faction and Shane Taylor Promotions that regularly wrestle at ROH tapings. Any of those teams could potentially challenge MJF in a handicap match, unless, of course, Cole is cleared to return to the ring by December.

At last year's Final Battle, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho to capture the ROH World Championship. The event also marked the last time The Briscoes wrestled together on the ROH brand before Jay Briscoe died in a tragic car accident on January 17, 2023.

Athena's dominant reign as ROH World Women's Champion got underway on that show after "The Fallen Goddess" defeated Mercedes Martinez for the title. Since that victory, Athena has successfully defended the title on 17 occasions — defeating the likes of Kiera Hogan, Marina Shafir, Madison Rayne, Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and most recently, Leyla Hirsch.