CM Punk On WWE Rival Drew McIntyre: 'The Fourth-Best Wrestler To Wear A Kilt'

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's rivalry has been a personal one, with McIntyre using every which way to get under the skin of Punk. So, it comes as no surprise that a compliment that Punk paid McIntyre is rather trivial.

Advertisement

While appearing on "The Masked Man Show" at Fanatics Fest, Punk was asked to name one good thing about his rival McIntyre. "The Best in the World" joked that McIntyre is only the fourth best wrestler to ever wear a kilt, behind his hero and idol "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and the former WWE tag team, The Highlanders.

"One nice thing about Drew McIntyre, he's the fourth-best wrestler to ever wear a kilt. Roddy Piper, The Highlanders, and Drew McIntyre — number four with a bullet," declared Punk.

McIntyre has not been shy to showcase his Scottish heritage by wearing a kilt during his entrance and even walked out holding a Scottish sword back in 2020.

Punk, whose rivalry with McIntyre has spanned the entire year, further stated that he can turn off his emotions towards McIntyre when he's at home, while the Scotsman is unable to do so, citing McIntyre's posts on X against him as an example. Punk had previously stated that his bad blood with the Scottish star began when McIntyre became gleeful after Punk's injury.

Advertisement

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's ongoing feud resulted in a match at SummerSlam, where McIntyre got the win. But, Punk will have a chance to level the score when he faces off against the former WWE Champion later this month at Bash in Berlin in a strap match.