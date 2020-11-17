New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre debuted a spectacular new entrance on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw ahead of his match against Randy Orton.

Donning a Scottish kilt, McIntyre stepped onto the stage with a sword held high, took a deep breath, and then plunged the sword into the ramp followed by some new pyrotechnics. The entrance left fans on social media buzzing.

As seen in the video above, the sword in question was presented to him by his old friend Sheamus in a backstage segment earlier on Raw.

A day after capturing his second WWE Championship, McIntyre spoke to Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX and revealed the details of his new entrance.

"Recently, we [Vince McMahon and I] had a conversation about it," said McIntyre. "I was just thinking about walking out with a kilt. But, obviously, he likes to take it a little bit further. Suddenly, we had the sword and the pyro, and he was very hands on with this."

McIntyre revealed that he used McMahon's sword on Raw.

"I guess I'll just let the cat out of the bag," he said. "The sword I had is actually Vince's sword. It was gifted to him by Stephanie [McMahon] and Hunter [Triple H]. I did not know how it started but I believe the conversation went, 'we need a sword and we don't have one.'

"And Vince goes, 'I have a sword.' I heard that story and told him, 'of course, you have a sword,'" said McIntyre while bursting into laughter.

The sword was purchased by Triple H and Stephanie when they visited Scotland, added McIntyre.

"I believe they were in Scotland and got it from a legitimate sword manufacturer. It's funny, I'm from Scotland and I have never seen a sword store before. They went out of their way to get a legitimate Scottish Claymore [sword] as a gift for Vince.

"And suddenly when I was walking to the ring on Monday, Hunter asks me, 'didn't I get that sword for Vince?' And I was like, 'yes, you did!'"

McIntyre and Roman Reigns will collide in the main event of Survivor Series this Sunday.

See below for a clip of McIntyre's interview with Ryan Satin: