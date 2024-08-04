WWE Star CM Punk Explains Why He Got Into Pro Wrestling

CM Punk's odyssey through professional wrestling defies simple categorization. From the gritty, blood-stained canvas of indie promotions to the spectacle of WWE, and the rebellious spirit of AEW, Punk has carved a path uniquely his own. Speaking with ESPN to drum up buzz for SummerSlam 2024, Punk peeled back the layers of his wrestling psyche. What began as a cursory listing of his all-time greats turned into a revealing glimpse of the spark that ignited his passion for the squared circle.

"Harley Race. Terry Funk. I think Steve Austin is the biggest superstar the business has ever seen. Eddie Guerrero. Ricky Steamboat," Punk rattled off, before a moment of clarity struck. "Sorry Steamer, Roddy Piper ... why I got into wrestling was Roddy Piper." This revision opened a portal into Punk's formative years, revealing how a scrappy, kilt-wearing Scotsman became the unlikely muse for Chicago's favorite son. In an industry often dominated by Adonis-like figures, it was Piper's individuality that captured young Punk's imagination.

"I saw Piper, I saw him as an undersized guy who was surrounded by all these hulks. And he just talked trash, and I was like, I would like to do that. That looks like something I could do," Punk recalled. "This is probably right when WWE, WWF at the time, exploded nationally, like '87." The parallels between Piper's outsider status and Punk's own journey are striking. Both men weaponized their words, turning perceived physical disadvantages into unique selling points. Punk's evolution from wide-eyed fan to industry-changing titan bears the unmistakable imprint of Piper's influence. Now, as Punk has fully recovered from his torn triceps injury, his full-time return to "WWE Raw" is sure to take fans on a thrilling ride.

