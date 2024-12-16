Drew McIntyre Gets Candid About Recent Personal Tragedy And Sacrifices He's Made As A WWE Star

Drew McIntyre made his first WWE appearance since losing to CM Punk at Bad Blood two weeks ago when he attacked both Jey Uso and Sami Zayn on "WWE Raw," mostly because they aligned themselves with Roman Reigns and Punk at Survivor Series. That being said, McIntyre has also reappeared with a new attitude, as he feels betrayed by some of his former friends, and the business as a whole.

"I've always given to this industry, probably too much," McIntyre explained in an interview with "Busted Open Radio" recently , "and I never really feel like I got too much back and I would be over the moon if I felt like people were following suit and it was going to be good for the industry in the future...after Hell in a Cell, I went back home, a close family member died. I don't care about the staples in my head all that s**t like I can get over injuries."

During his time away from the ring, McIntyre returned to his home country of Scotland where he mourned the passing his mother. However, being with family also made McIntyre realize how much time he's spent away from home.

"I went home for a couple of weeks [when his mother passed]. I was straight back at work. I never truly dealt with it...I've given and given and given and given to this industry and it's taken and taken and taken from my real family," McIntyre said.