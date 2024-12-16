Drew McIntyre Gets Candid About Recent Personal Tragedy And Sacrifices He's Made As A WWE Star
Drew McIntyre made his first WWE appearance since losing to CM Punk at Bad Blood two weeks ago when he attacked both Jey Uso and Sami Zayn on "WWE Raw," mostly because they aligned themselves with Roman Reigns and Punk at Survivor Series. That being said, McIntyre has also reappeared with a new attitude, as he feels betrayed by some of his former friends, and the business as a whole.
"I've always given to this industry, probably too much," McIntyre explained in an interview with "Busted Open Radio" recently , "and I never really feel like I got too much back and I would be over the moon if I felt like people were following suit and it was going to be good for the industry in the future...after Hell in a Cell, I went back home, a close family member died. I don't care about the staples in my head all that s**t like I can get over injuries."
During his time away from the ring, McIntyre returned to his home country of Scotland where he mourned the passing his mother. However, being with family also made McIntyre realize how much time he's spent away from home.
"I went home for a couple of weeks [when his mother passed]. I was straight back at work. I never truly dealt with it...I've given and given and given and given to this industry and it's taken and taken and taken from my real family," McIntyre said.
McIntyre unloads on people's social media opinion
"The Scottish Warrior" reiterated that he's realized how much time he's spent away from his own family and is focused on not caring about anybody's opinion but his own going forward, especially considering how little his colleagues appear to care for him.
"When I was gone for that three months I can count on pretty much one finger how many people checked in," McIntyre said. "Like 'how you doing Drew?' And it really opened my eyes. I was gone around here, I tried to stay away from the social media and the likes...The lack of contact and the look at my family's face and realizing everything that I've missed, that I'm just going to take from now on...when you're gone, they move on, they forget and it sucks but it's true. So as far as I'm concerned, when it comes to the internet, I don't give a f*** about your opinion."
In his first match since Bad Blood, McIntyre defeated Zayn this past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event and is focused on anyone who is aligned with Reigns and Punk. Most recently, McIntyre attacked Jimmy Uso on "WWE Smackdown", and with WWE's transfer window taking place, it's possible the "Scottish Warrior" could find himself on the blue brand, terrorizing the Bloodline further.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.