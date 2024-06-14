WWE Star Drew McIntyre Says His Wife Is Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Drew McIntyre revealed his wife will miss his WWE Clash at the Castle title challenge. McIntyre is set to challenge Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in Glasgow this weekend, returning to his home country to right the wrongs of his WrestleMania 40 loss to Priest and Roman Reigns at the last Clash at the Castle event in Wales in 2022. But he said during today's Clash at the Castle Kickoff that his wife will be missing the event as she receives emergency surgery.

"I wasn't gonna talk about it, but I can't stop thinking about it, the one person who's not gonna be there is my wife," he said. "She's in surgery right now, emergency surgery. And she told me, I want you to go there and bring that title home, and I'm gonna bring that title home!

McIntyre also addressed his focus going into the WrestleMania rematch meets Clash at the Castle redo.

"I've very much got my eye on the ball," he said. "I've never, ever been this focused in my life. I didn't think it was possible. The last Clash was a stab through my heart, my family's heart, the whole of the UK. I cannot let it happen again Scotland. I'm back home, I couldn't have dreamt of this moment ... A redo, a chance to make this right."

Drew McIntyre was World Heavyweight Champion for mere moments after dethroning Seth Rollins on WrestleMania 40 Night 2. The new champion started goading his rival, CM Punk, who retaliated and provided the opening for Priest to cash in Money in the Bank. McIntyre failed to rest the Universal title from Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2022, with his moment stolen from underneath him by the interfering Solo Sikoa.