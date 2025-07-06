Death Riders Put AEW World Trios Champs On Notice

All In is rapidly approaching, and AEW's roster is scrambling to stake their claim on the biggest card in the company's schedule. On Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta joined the rat race to Austin by staking a challenge for The Opps' World Trios Tag Team Championships.

Castagnoli and Yuta took to a backstage segment to break the news. The segment, which was presented as having been after the events of Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite: 300," began with a reporter chasing down Castagnoli for comment after the Death Riders were assaulted by The Opps, who had aligned themselves with "Hangman" Adam Page ahead of Page's AEW World Championship contest against Jon Moxley. Castagnoli cautioned The Opps against "sticking [their] nose" into the Death Riders' business. Yuta lingered in the background as Castagnoli offered The Opps an opportunity to prove their heroism: he staked a claim on the trios titles at All In to reclaim what was his and Yuta's.

"We have a score to settle," Castagnoli spat before walking off.

As of writing, PAC, the third male member of The Death Riders, is out with a supposed ankle or foot-related injury. While the severity of his injury is currently undisclosed, PAC has not been seen on AEW programming in any capacity since April. As of writing, it is unclear if Castagnoli and Yuta will even be eligible to compete for The Opps' trios titles as a two-man team. The identity of a potential third teammate has also not emerged since Castagnoli's challenge.

The Opps dethroned the Death Riders for the AEW trios titles on the April 17 episode of "Dynamite," when Powerhouse Hobbs replaced Hook to earn the titles alongside Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata. As of writing, The Opps have not defended their trios titles once in their 81-day reign.