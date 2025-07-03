Backstage Report On Major Star Potentially Showing Up At AEW All In 2025

On Wednesday, it was reported that All Elite Wrestling star Darby Allin is expected to return to the company imminently, with many in the promotion anticipating that he'll make an appearance at AEW All In Texas on July 12. However, in addition to Allin being set for in-ring action in the near future, another major star could also be making a potential return at All In Texas.

According to Fightful Select, there have been ongoing discussions about "The Icon" Sting making a possible cameo appearance at All In Texas. If AEW announces that Allin will be featured at the event, the internal speculation is that Sting would be involved with his former tag team partner on the show. Fightful also notes that Sting being rumored for the event is not surprising, as he lives in Texas and made a shock appearance at the All In Texas ticketing on-sale event in December. Sting also informed fans that he expects to attend AEW's biggest show of the year and would also be doing a signing and photo op at Starrcast. In addition, the WCW legend revealed in January that 2025 will be the last year he does meet and greets in face paint and full gear.

Allin has been absent from AEW television for the entirety of 2025, with his mission to climb to the top of Mount Everest being his main priority. However, the 32-year-old is reportedly ready to compete if needed, though at the time of writing, Fightful has not received any details regarding creative plans for him or Sting.