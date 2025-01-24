Retired AEW Star Sting Declares '2025 Will Be My Last Year Appearing In Full Gear'

Steve Borden, the man known as WCW, NWA, TNA, and AEW legend Sting, has gone above and beyond to keep up appearances for his fans. The WWE Hall of Famer has maintained his face paint, as well as his bat and his elaborate coat during appearances at conventions, but he can only keep putting on the face paint for so much longer.

"I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world," Sting wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I've decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it's 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out."

Sting retired from active competition last year, after defeating The Young Bucks alongside Darby Allin in his retirement match at AEW Revolution in Greensboro, NC. Since then he has appeared to save Darby Allin from assault, also in his trademark face paint. His run in AEW came after years of belief that he'd been retired from a neck injury, suffered in 2015 during his brief time with WWE, which saw Sting only wrestle three matches for the promotion.

He initially was managing Darby Allin in AEW, but after a series of cinematic matches and other brawls, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion felt confident enough and healthy enough to give fans a final run which culminated in a tag team title reign alongside Allin. Sting retired as champion, leading to the titles to be vacated.