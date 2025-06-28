Report: AEW All In Texas Expected To Break Two Major Records

AEW All In Texas is just over two weeks away at the time of writing, and as the match card begins to grow larger, so does the number of tickets sold and money made at the gate. The two largest gates in AEW history were the two previous All In events at Wembley Stadium in London, England, with All In Texas already set to take the bronze medal position in that list, but in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer two other records that All In Texas is set to break.

With two weeks to go until the show, around 19,000 tickets have been sold, and approximately $2.5 million has been generated at the gate, which is not only double what the 2023 Forbidden Door gate finished at (the largest US gate in AEW history), but is far and away the largest non-WWE gate in wrestling history.

The other record that All In Texas is set to break is the largest attendance for a non-WWE pay-per-view event in North American history. The record is currently held by WCW's Slamboree event in 1999, where 20,516 people were in attendance, but due to the amount of free tickets that were given out for that show (6,727 to be specific), All In Texas already holds the record for most amount of tickets sold for a non-WWE pay-per-view on US soil. AEW's current attendance record was set at the first-ever Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" in 2021, with the company announcing a total of 20,177 people in attendance, but Meltzer believes that figure will surpassed by July 12.

While All In Texas is set to be the third largest gate in AEW history, Meltzer also noted that the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London, England on August 24 has reached $2.1 million at the gate, already making that show the fourth largest gate in company history.