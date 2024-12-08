Tony Khan Provides Update On AEW All In 2025 Ticket Sales

The third iteration of AEW All In will emanate from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 12, 2025, with pre-sale tickets available until 11:59pm CST tonight. Recent reports indicated that the number of pre-sale tickets sold so far stood somewhere in the range of 2,000 to 3,000. Appearing on the "Battleground Podcast," AEW CEO Tony Khan provided an update on All In as well, noting that pre-sales, which includes the VIP packages, had already surpassed a big financial milestone.

"All In, the big stadium show, the first time anybody in America since the 90s has attempted to do a stadium show in America, [no] other wrestling company, any alternative wrestling company has tried this. It hasn't been tried in a long time I think probably since WCW ran the Georgia Dome I believe. I think it's going to be a great success for us," Khan said.

"The [general] tickets go on sale on Monday. The pre-sale is open now, so you can look for the code, get into the pre-sale, try to beat the rush on Monday and be a part of this pre-sale that's open now. We've already sold over a million dollars' worth of tickets for All In and those VIP packages went greatly."

As Khan mentioned, general ticket sales for All In: Texas begin tomorrow morning. In addition, the company is hosting a Countdown To On Sale event from Globe Life Field, with the likes of Khan, Bobby Lashley, Darby Allin, Thunder Rosa, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Big Boom AJ, and Big Justice slated to appear.

