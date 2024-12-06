Update On Ticket Pre-Sale For AEW All In 2025

This past August, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the third edition of All In will take place from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 12, 2025, which will be the first time the revived event has returned to the United States. Tickets for the show went on pre-sale last week, but according to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," sales haven't moved very quickly in the early stages.

"We don't have a number past it was in the 2,000 to 3,000 range. It's early, but that also indicates not a ton of momentum. It's a reach when the company is drawing what they are to do a stadium that large. In 2019 it's a lock had they tried this they would have sold 20,000 tickets first day and been a big success. Now it felt to me the idea of doing stadium shows is very difficult when you aren't selling out arena shows for the PPV events."

In 2023, All In generated over 80,000 tickets sold, making it a world record for most paid attendance for a professional wrestling event in history. However, in 2024, All In didn't perform as well, only selling just over 50,000 tickets, which is nearly half of the seats AEW were able to fill in 2023. All In will return to London, England in 2026, emanating from Wembley Stadium.

