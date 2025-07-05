Mark Henry Gives Update On Son Jacob's Nascent Career Among 'Nepo Babies' Of WWE NIL

As the son of WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry, Jacob has been eyed by fans for years to potentially walk in his father's footsteps someday, and while he is currently signed to the WWE NIL program, he has yet to make his on-screen debut and is likely still undergoing training. Not too long ago, Henry commented on his son's future during an interview with "SHAK Wrestling" and where Jacob's focus currently lies.

When describing the talent in the WWE NIL program, Henry noted that they're all nepo-babies. "The nepo babies. Those are the kids that have come from the world of wrestling...They have the potential for being a quality wrestler in the future: size, good looks, education, experience, and love for pro wrestling," he explained, adding that there are already several nepo baby pro wrestlers in WWE today. "Those are the people that are gonna actually be on their better behavior because of where they came from and not wanting to put a stain on the family name."

"Jacob's got a lot of interests, like his number one interest right now is playing Football for the University of Oklahoma and getting on the field and showing that he belongs at that high Division One level," Henry added, before noting that his son has had a love for pro wrestling since he was three years old, often playing with his father's titles and all the action figures. "He loves wrestling, he studies wrestling, and he's going to be a very good wrestler; I don't have a doubt whatsoever." Additionally, Henry added that Jacob is also a good singer and performer in his free time.

