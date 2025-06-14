Details On The Latest Group Of WWE NIL Recruits, Including Several Second-Gen Athletes

WWE's expansion into collegiate athletics continues with its newest signees to its Next In Line (NIL) program. Per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has recently signed several collegiate athletes, with several second generation competitors expected to report to the Performance Center in due time.

Jacksonville State's Brock Rechsteiner, son of Scott Steiner, is reported to be one of WWE's new acquisitions. The wide receiver is expected to join his cousin, Bron Breakker, in the company. Jacob Henry, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, announced that he had signed with WWE back in August 2024, and it seems that the heavyweight wrestler and defensive lineman has moved to an official NIL contract. TJ Bullard rounds off the reported list of second generation Superstars, as the son of Titus O'Neil (real name Thaddeus Bullard) is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center after playing in eight games for the University of Central Florida's most recent season.

WWE has also reached outside of its alumni families, especially in the women's division. University of Nebraska's Meghan Walker is said to have signed an NIL contract, and hockey player Madison Kaiser will represent the University of Minnesota in the Performance Center. University of Central Oklahoma sprinter Kerrigan Huynh, LSU basketball player Fatima Katembo, Michigan State field hockey player Bianca Pizano, Lynn University basketball player Gina Adams, and Columbia University track and field star Zuriel Jimenez have also been announced as WWE NIL recruits. Despite the influx of athletic talent, however, some believe that recruiting seems to focus on "looks," especially in the case of Walker and Kaiser.

Former sumo wrestler and current Colorado State football team member Hidetora Hanada is also among WWE's new recruits. Grand Canyon University's Garrett Beck, who is known for lacrosse, rounds off the non-second generation signees.

No debut dates have been announced for any recent signees.