Photos: WWE Shares Pics Of NIL Program's 2024 Graduating Class

Between their main roster and the growing number of prospects down on the "NXT" brand, WWE is more that set to have a strong roster of wrestlers for the future. But that isn't stopping the promotion from scouting other potential talents, including at least seven from WWE's ever expanding NIL program.

Taking to X on Wednesday afternoon, WWE's Recruit account announced that seven collegiate athletes were part of WWE's 2024 NIL graduating class. The names listed were Bayley Humphrey of the Baylor Acrobatics and Tumbling team, Darci Khan of Howard University Track and Field, Jeremy Cody of University of Miami Track and Field, Abby Jacobs of University of South Alabama Soccer, Carlos Aviles of Ohio State University Track and Field, Jaiden Fields of University of George Softball, and Sirena Linton of University of Arkansas Gymnastics.

Founded back in December 2021, the WWE NIL program has continued to grow since then, periodically signing college athletes to the program in 2022 and 2023. Among the most notable college athletes signed by to the program have been the Cavender Twins, Haley and Hanna, who were part of WWE's inaugural NIL class. Though the duo are expected to join WWE at a later date, and have even appeared on "NXT" TV, they are currently set to play their final year of college basketball at the University of Miami.

For most fans, however, the most successful NIL signee to transition to WWE so far would be "NXT" star Oba Femi. Also a member of the inaugural NIL class, Femi debuted in "NXT" in April 2023, and by the end of the year won the Men's NXT Breakout tournament. Just a few weeks later, Femi would defeat Dragon Lee to become the next NXT North American Champion, holding the title to this day.