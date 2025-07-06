Trey Bearhill Remembers 'Shock' Of WWE Release

Back in early 2024, former "NXT" talent, Trey Bearhill, was released alongside several other names, including Drew Gulak, whose contract wasn't extended. Bearhill has since stepped away from pro wrestling, but during an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," he shared his hopes of getting back into wrestling while sharing exactly what he's been up to in the year since parting ways with WWE.

When asked if he "saw" his release coming, Bearhill admitted that he didn't. "Now, this is the thing for me, like, I always knew...I wasn't too shocked in the aspect of any moment could be the last," he claimed, pointing to the releases since his own, and how wrestlers rarely predict WWE parting ways with them. "I knew that, prior to like the first releases when I was there, you know, there's people that were on TV that were gone. So, I knew early that, okay, this definitely isn't forever unless, you know, you're able to stay exactly – in their eyes – where you need to be...It was a little bit of a shock."

When asked about his life after WWE, Bearhill claimed that life has been good and added that he always knew that any moment could be his last and instead sees the experience as a blessing. "I have an actual skillset I can go and put that anywhere in the United States; I can go back home to Oklahoma and wrestle," he noted. "Now, I'm in car sales, now I'm selling cars at Airport Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and it's been cool...And, you know, while I'm doing this, I'm looking to pursue wrestling."

