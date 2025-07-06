Remember That Time AEW Debuted Beef?

In September 2024, independent wrestler Jake Garvin accomplished what many in the industry set out to do from an early age by working a match on cable TV. Building off a few previous Ring of Honor and dark match appearances, Garvin made his debut on "AEW Rampage" by facing Roderick Strong, and he did so under one of several names he's been using on the independent scene: BEEF.

Though he lost against Strong, BEEF did get some offense in, and he was able to win over the crowd in the time that he had. With tag partner Anthony Henry in his corner, the arena in Lexington, Kentucky, could be heard chanting BEEF's name as he did his best to hold off the much more experienced Strong. The odds looked to be in BEEF's favor at times, but after about eight minutes, Strong was able to put his opponent away with a flying knee.

In the weeks following his "Rampage" debut, "The Kentucky Meat Shower" continued to make appearances for AEW as well as ROH. He and Henry picked up a tag win in ROH, while BEEF continued taking singles losses to opponents like The Beast Mortos and Wheeler Yuta on AEW programming. Once JD Drake of The Workhorsemen was able to return from injury, he and BEEF began tagging together as well, picking up several more ROH victories before his brief time with the company came to an end. For now, at least.