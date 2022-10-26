The Butcher Loved Wrestling Fellow AEW Big Meaty Dude

Be careful what you wish for, The Butcher warned at this year's Ohio Fan Fest. The Butcher appeared on a panel at the May fan convention and addressed a match he had with Wardlow on "AEW Dynamite" in April.

"My favorite type of wrestling is just big, meaty dudes," Butcher said. "It's just that Stan Hansen thing, just to go back to dudes beating each other up. I get so excited for those matches, you know what I mean?"

But he became "so nervous" for the match with Wardlow because he knew in the back of his mind that it meant he needed to take a series of powerbombs because that's Wardlow's finishing sequence.

"I was doing sick things in my head like, 'Alright, if I take one powerbomb on the outside, he most certainly can't powerbomb me four times.'"

Butcher pitched the idea of taking a powerbomb on the entrance ramp, the timekeeper's table, the guardrail, and even on the concrete floor to avoid Wardlow's finishing four-powerbomb "symphony."

"So I just take one, but a real bad one that accumulates to four," Butcher laughed about his thinking.

The powerbombs were worth it in the end, according to the wrestler.

"To be honest, it was awesome," he said. "It was everything I wanted it to be ... for any wrestler to tell you, 'It's me, me, me, me.' That's such bologna. Hearing the crowd cheer his name over and over, only meant they wanted to see him beat someone up. That was cool. Being in the ring for stuff like that, it feels great because I knew where his head was at."

