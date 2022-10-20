The Butcher Opens Up About Tony Khan Giving AEW Talent Opportunity To Fail

Since debuting for AEW in November 2019 The Butcher and the Blade have been a staple in the promotion's tag team division. The duo is known for being guns for hire, most recently they've been working alongside La Faccion Ingobernables. Alongside The Bunny, they appear to be very happy with the opportunities afforded them by the promotion and AEW CEO Tony Khan.

During a panel appearance at the Ohio Fan Fest, The Butcher, who is also well known for his time as a guitarist for the band Every Time I Die, talked about what he likes most about Khan while recounting a story of a time he, Blade, and Bunny were having a chat with their boss.

"There was a night we were outside hanging out with Tony Khan, and I just looked at him and was like, 'Dude, I'm going to be the coolest wrestler you have," Butcher said. '"You'll have no opportunity to not book me. Wait till you see what I do.' It was kind of cool that he gives you the opportunities to do that. It's almost kind of like he gives you the opportunity to fail, which I think is the greatest opportunity.

"If you get anything from this, failure isn't what you think it is. Failure is just a part of success. That's like the first part. You can do something and you can fail, that's amazing. That's someone telling you something doesn't work. That's great. Alright, I'm going to take another crack at it."

