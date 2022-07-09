One of AEW’s toughest challenges as of late is pivoting in new directions due to the numerous injuries their roster is dealing with. Just to name a few: CM Punk is out with a broken foot, Bryan Danielson has reported concussion issues, Kenny Omega has multiple injuries he’s been recovering from since last Fall, and Jungle Boy is also out with an undisclosed injury.

So it’s no surprise that the Founder and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, took to Twitter earlier and confirmed another star to the injured list. This time, it’s one of AEW’s original women’s roster members, Penelope Ford. When a fan directly tweeted him and asked, “Hey @TonyKhan so I guess you’ve given up on @thePenelopeFord?” Tony Khan would adamantly deny that it is the case.

“Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more,” Tony responded.

Ford, first debuting in December 2014 for Combat Zone Wrestling, worked her way up the indie circuit before being signed by All Elite Wrestling in January 2019. She’s been in some memorable matches like the very bloody tag team street fight match that saw her team with The Bunny in a loss against Anna Jay and Tay Conti. Ford is also married to a fellow AEW star, Kip Sabin, who is, unfortunately, still on the shelf from getting shoulder surgery in May 2021. Fans of the English pro wrestler will have to wait for any news on his return to the company

